AMBER ALERT: East Texas teen abducted by sex offender; pair may be in the Dallas area

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been issued for an East Texas Teen officials say was abducted by a man on Wednesday.

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, Lexus Gray was taken from Point by 40-year-old Justin Gray after he assaulted the girl's mother and chased her with a knife. Justin Gray is Lexus Gray's non-custodial father, according to the RCSO. The pair left the area on foot and may now be in the Mesquite/Dallas area.

Officials say Justin Gray is a sex offender and is known to be dangerous. He is also wanted on a parole violation. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gray was convicted on two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact. The victim was 16-years-old.

"The minor female is in extreme danger," the RCSO said in a statement..

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact the RCSO at (903) 473-3181 or 911.