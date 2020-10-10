East Texas woman dies after infant cut from womb, local newspaper reports

A female suspect was taken into custody in Idabel, Oklahoma, in connection with the crime, the Texarkana Gazette reports.

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas — A woman is dead after her baby was cut from her womb in Bowie County.

According to the Texarkana Gazette, the 22-year-old woman was approximately seven-and-a-half months pregnant when she was attacked Friday morning at a home in the 200 block of Austin Street in New Boston. The infant also died.

A female suspect was taken into custody in Idabel, Oklahoma, in connection with the crime, the Texarkana Gazette reports.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Texas Rangers, are investigating the case.