New College Station business set to donate profits to local animal rescue

Easy Phones in College Station said they will donate all profits made on phone repairs and sales to Urgent Animals of Hearne on their opening day.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One Brazos Valley business is excited to open a new store on Wednesday and help a local non-profit in the process.

Easy Phone Repairs are a locally grown business that started with a staff of one a mobile repair van almost a decade ago.

Now they're opening a second Bryan-College Station area store tomorrow on the 1100 block of Wellborn Rd. Easy Phones do more than just repair phones. They sell phone accessories, computers, as well as phone services from Version and AT&T.

After the opening, 100% of the store's profits on phone repairs and sales will be donated to Urgent Animals of Hearne, a network of volunteers working to save unwanted pets through home fostering.

Since moving to the United States from Honduras, Rudy Sorto, owner of Easy Phone, said the Bravos Valley has treated him well; that's why he continues to return the favor.

"You always can give. It's not when you can; it's really when you want to. If you want to help, you're going to find a way to do it," Sorto said. "As I always say, together as a community, we are stronger."

Urgent Animals saves pets who would otherwise be euthanized in Hearne and Robertson Counties; the organization works with many volunteers, supporters, fosters, and adoptive pet parents in College Station.

The organization holds a weekly pet adoption event at America's Country Store, just a couple miles south of Easy Phone's new location.