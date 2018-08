The South Brazos County Fire Department invites the community to come mingle with them over a plate of B-B-Q tonight, Thursday August 23.

The fire department will be serving up loaded plates of B-B-Q from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fire Station 2. Fire station 2 is located at 2985 Wingfall Street, Millican, TX.

Meet with South Brazos County Fire Department leaders including Chief Chet Barker, Assistant Chief Ken Utz, and Deputy Chief Jim Barker.

