Eclipse boxes are an inexpensive, safe way to watch the annular solar eclipse

An A&M-CC professor explains how to get a good view of the Oct. 14 event.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is preparing for the annular solar eclipse by making special viewing boxes.

The boxes are a cost-efficient way to view the eclipse safely, and TAMU-CC professor Jeff Spirko tells 3NEWS people can make them with everyday household items such as shoe boxes.

"You can get a pretty decent image of the sun, looking inside,” he said. “And you can safely look at it. So, to use it, you would face away from the sun and just look down on the inside."



Spirko said that if spectators want to make the box better, they can add to the dimensions by taping another box together and outfitting them with PVC pipes.

