A&M Consolidated High School Principal Gwen Elder was recently named the Region 6 Principal of the year by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP).

Along with being a 1986 graduate of Consol, Elder’s entire professional career has been at AMCHS. Prior to her role as principal, Elder served stints as the school’s associate principal, assistant principal, business education teacher, girls basketball coach and girls track coach. She was named the 2007-2008 AMCHS Teacher of the Year.

Elder will represent Region 6 with a chance to become the State TASSP Principal of the Year.

© 2018 KAGS