On Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018, the polling place traditionally housed at College Station City Hall will move to the Brazos County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 office at 1500 George Bush Drive (corner of George Bush and Anderson) in College Station.

Again, this change does not affect early voting locations.

This is only a one-day change of venue. Polls are open from 7:00 am – 7:00 pm on Election Day.

For a complete list of voting locations, please visit HERE.

