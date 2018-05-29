Over the past several years, going gluten-free has become a nationwide trend in the United States, with millions of Americans eliminating gluten from their diets, even if their doctors haven't recommended they do so. But for some, a gluten-free diet isn’t just a lifestyle choice, it’s the only treatment for a chronic autoimmune disorder: celiac disease.

Celiac disease, a condition that an estimated three million Americans suffer from, causes people’s immune systems to act up whenever they eat gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, rye, oat and even in surprising foods, like soy sauce and salad dressings.

When someone with celiac disease eats food with gluten, it causes damage to the small intestine, preventing the absorption of nutrients. According to the nonprofit Celiac Disease Foundation, common symptoms include joint pain, anemia, diarrhea, constipation, fatigue, behavioral issues and weight loss . The only treatment for celiac disease and non-celiac wheat sensitivity is lifelong adherence to a strict gluten-free diet

When Bryan resident Denise Fries' daughter was first diagnosed with celiac disease, finding gluten-free foods was a challenge and eating out was nearly impossible, so she decided to open her own gluten-free bakery, Taylor Made Gluten Free Bakery.

Opened in 2010, the bakery sells 25 gluten-free products, including dinner rolls, banana bread, brownies, pizza crust, garlic bread and pancake mix. Taylor Made products are sold at 597 stores and 36 restaurants across Texas.

Less than a decade ago, gluten-free products were virtually unheard of except in specialty health food stores. Now, it’s become more difficult not to see some gluten-free item featured in a supermarket or on a restaurant menu.

The skyrocketing demand for gluten-free products launched the Bryan bakery to success and now, Fries can hardly keep up with the demand for her gluten free treats.

“The most difficult thing to manage is how quickly you can go from having the perfect inventory in stock to buyers screaming and crying that they need more product overnight because their whole section was totally cleaned out,” said Fries.

In an effort to expand her business and bring more gluten-free options to stores across the country, Fries is looking to sell her business.

“I’ve worked very hard to get where we are know but it’s obvious to me that we need to be owned by a larger company with better distribution and more reach to get us in more locations in more states because everyone deserves great gluten-free food,” Fries said.

Fries intends to give 50 percent of the proceeds from the sale to her current employees and donate 50 percent to the Community Foundation of The Brazos Valley to establish The Taylor Fund for Celiac Disease Initiatives, which will help medical practitioners better diagnose celiac disease.

Fries said she loves the company like a child and she intends to remain involved with it even after she sells it.

In a closed bid auction ending July 2, 2018, Fries hopes to find a buyer that will enable the company to continue to expand nationwide.

Interested parties should go to www.BuyMyGFBakery.com.

