Endangered missing adult advisory issued for 31-year-old

Gilbert Cesar Lozano was last seen in the 1800 block of North FM 2038 on Monday and is believed to be in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley has issued an endangered missing adult advisory for a 31-year-old that was last seen in the area.

Gilbert Cesar Lozano was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. in the 1800 block of North FM 2038 on Monday. He could be in a black 2019 Dodge Journey that has front end damage and has a New Mexico license plate with the characters BGLG26.

Authorities believe Lozano is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. Those who do spot him are advised not to approach him and call 911 instead.

Those with information on his whereabouts are advised to contact the Brazos County Sheriff's Office at 979-361-4900.