Endangered Missing Child alert issued for 12-year-old last seen in College Station

Have you seen this child?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley and College Station Police need your help in finding an endangered missing child last seen in College Station.

Je'nnaela Durainne Cummings was last seen at a house in the 3100 block of Norton Lane in College Station on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at noon. She is depicted as being 5'5", weighing 140 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe she is still in the area of Bryan-College Station, and could be with older people that have no relation to her that could be putting her in danger of serious bodily injury.

If you have information on her whereabouts or spot her, you are advised to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

