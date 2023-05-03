Endangered missing teen issued for 14-year-old from Bryan

14-year-old Miriam Sofia Chavez was last seen in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road on Saturday, April 29, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

BRYAN, Texas — An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a 14-year-old from Bryan.

Miriam Sofia Chavez was last seen in the 2800 block of Old Hearne Road around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, according to the Amber Alert Network of the Brazos Valley.

She is described as being 4'11", weighing 110 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance she was wearing black pants, a black shirt, and red and black Air Jordan shoes.

Authorities believe Chavez is in danger of death or serious bodily injury and is with an older person that is unrelated to her.