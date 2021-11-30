Real estate company Engel and Völkers gathering gifts for senior citizens in need

The Senior Christmas project was started by the Brazos Valley Council of Governments which partners with groups like Engel and Völkers

BRYAN, Texas — Real estate company Engel and Völkers have collected the names of seniors in the Brazos Valley in need of Christmas presents this holiday season.

The Senior Christmas project was started several years ago by the Brazos Valley Council of Governments which partners with groups like Engel and Völkers to spread awareness of the need for gifts for seniors who are either homebound or live in a nursing facility.

Edward Allison with Engel and Völkers said that they originally had 500 seniors listed that required Christmas presents. According to Allison, the group is now at 200 names remaining and has asked the community to step up.

According to a pamphlet from Engel and Völkers, seven counties are impacted, 23 nursing homes participated, there are 275 gifts going to homebound seniors, and 995 gifts going to nursing home seniors. According to Allison, the best way to give back is to either call their office, stop by in-person, pick out a name, and bring the presents unwrapped no later than December 7.

Allison also said that he felt seniors are often overlooked around the holidays. The Managing Broker at Engel and Völkers also said that some of these seniors have asked for more basic items like T-shirts, body lotion, and even a Diet Coke. According to Allison, he said that some just assume these seniors have families to provide for them.

"I think we just assume that the family is going to take care of them and so these are individuals who don't have family or for some reason, they're on their own and I think we just overlook that,” said Allison.