Enjoy a sweet treat from the BCS Salvation Army on National Donut Day

Red Kettles will be set up at each participating Shipley location throughout the weekend to collect donations for local Salvation Army programs.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station is partnering with local Shipley Do-Nuts locations to give out one free glazed donut to customers from 6 am-10 am on Friday June 5.

This yummy tradition started In 1917, when volunteers and officers from The Salvation Army traveled to France to serve American soldiers during World War I. The officers and volunteers provided the soldiers emotional/spiritual support, clothing, supplies, and sweet treats. “Donut Lassies” hand-delivered the donuts to the front lines and are often credited with popularizing the treat in the United States when the troops returned home from war.

In 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, donuts were used to raise money to help feed families during The Great Depression; something that many families are experiencing during our economic struggles with this pandemic.

That’s why Salvation Army Red Kettles will be set up at each participating Shipley location throughout the weekend to collect donations for local Salvation Army programs and COVID 19 response efforts.

When you get your free donut, don’t forget to share a picture on your social media, using #GivingIsSweet.

Here are the participating BCS Shipley Do-Nut locations: