Entergy Texas to present Sam Houston State with $255,000 grant for solar-powered electric vehicle charging station on campus

The grant will help fund the creation of a solar-powered electric vehicle charging station on the Sam Houston State campus.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Entergy Texas is set to present Sam Houston State University with a $255,000 grant for the creation of a new solar-powered electric vehicle charging station on the university's campus, according to a release from the company.

The presentation will take place on Friday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. near the Hoyt Art building on campus.

According to the release, the grant was issued through Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund (EIF), which looks to fund projects or programs that benefit the environment by reducing emissions, protecting natural resources and restoring wetlands and forests.

Registration to park at the event is required, and can be found here. No parking pass is required, according to the release.

Guests can park in one of the following areas:

Zone 1

Lot 7 or Zone 2

Lots 1, 2, 5, and 14