Signs of summer: ERCOT predicts record electricity demand coming in Texas this week

As of Tuesday morning, ERCOT said the company is predicting nearly 76.9 gigawatts of demand statewide at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Texas could soon be demanding a record amount of energy, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

As of Tuesday morning, ERCOT said the company is predicting nearly 76.9 gigawatts of demand statewide at 5 p.m. on Friday, when temperatures could reach triple digits across the state.

The record for electricity demand in ERCOT’s system was set in August 2019 at 74.8 gigawatts.

Every hour, ERCOT posts a spreadsheet that shows the forecasted electricity demand out for 7 days. You can see those statistics here.

In May, the current Operating Condition Notice extended a warning about extreme hot weather in the ERCOT region. Earlier that month, ERCOT recommended that the public set their home thermostats to 78 degrees and avoid using large appliances, a recommendation that isn't happening this time around, yet.

On Wednesday, ERCOT again extended its Operating Condition Notice from Friday, June 10, 2022 until Monday, June 13, 2022.