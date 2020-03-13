MILLICAN, Texas — Two special men are being recognized for their years of service in the Emergency Service District #1 in the south end of the Brazos County.

At the ESD #1's regular monthly meeting, the commissioner's board recognized the services of two commissioners who are now retiring, Charles Robertson and David Kissel. Both Roberston and Kissel served as commissioners for ESD #1 for years. Kissel served for six years and Robertson served for more than 30 years.

"It's over 30 years," said the chairman of the ESD #1, Lynn Elliot. "It is beyond the age we could find good records."

As part of being on the board of commissioners for the ESD #1, they help provide funding of the operations for the volunteer fire department in the district. The fire commissioners figure out where the tax money goes to the fire department and provides things like equipment, training and more.

Both men retiring from the board said being able to help the men and women who dedicate their own time to protecting others is incredible.

"It's pretty amazing what these guys do with the little bit of money they've got," said Kissel.

"You just enjoy it," said Robertson. "I wasn't working or had anything else to do, it's a way that I could give back."

The volunteer fire department is mostly funded through the ESD #1 but still depends on donations. Click HERE for ways to help donate and provide things like office supplies, equipment upkeep, fuel and more.

