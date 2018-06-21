New assistant coach Jeff Reynolds, head man Billy Kennedy, and company would love to have another year with Robert Williams, but he's off to the professional ranks.



There is a slight change in plans though for Thursday night. According to an ESPN senior insider, Williams has informed the NBA that he will now spend draft night near his hometown in Shreveport, Louisiana with friends and family. A potential lottery pick, Williams earned an invitation to the draft in Brooklyn, New York.

Numerous draft projections have the forward coming off the board in the 12 to 15 range. If everything goes according to plan, Williams will be the first Texas A&M product to go in the first round since 2007.

Fellow Aggies Tyler Davis and DJ Hogg will also hope to hear their name called in the draft.

