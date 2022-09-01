Euless Trinity High School given all clear after suspects detained over potential threat

The school posted on its Facebook page that police were "investigating a potential threat against Trinity HS."

EULESS, Texas — Trinity High School in Euless was evacuated as police investigated a threat Thursday morning, officials said. The school was given the all clear Thursday afternoon.

No students were injured, and "suspects have been detained," according to the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District.

Trinity students were evacuated to the school's football field, and police were still searching the campus around noon as they investigated the threat.

Around 11 a.m., the school posted on its Facebook page that police were "investigating a potential threat against Trinity HS."

"At this time, we are not asking parents to come to the campus to pick up students," the school posted.

More information was not immediately available.

In an unrelated incident - but also in the HEB Independent School District - Viridian Elementary School was placed on a lockout due to a nearby SWAT incident in the area. Arlington police sent an officer to the school while the lockout was underway.

Earlier this week a student was arrested at Frisco High School after an online threat against the school. Arlington Lamar High School earlier this school year also had to up security after a reported threat. The threats did not come to fruition.