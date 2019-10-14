COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station is postponing some events set to take place after the unexpected passing of Laura Mooney, wife of Mayor Karl Mooney.

The ribbon-cutting for the renovated Ringer Library that was set for Oct. 15 will be postponed to a date to be announced. The meetings scheduled Oct. 24 for the College Station City Council have been canceled and the next meeting is set for Nov. 14.

The $6 million Larry J. Ringer Library expansion was approved by the city in 2008 and added 12,000 square feet to the 16,000 foot structure. The renovations included a new program room and expanded children's area. There are also parking improvements on the property.

Mooney passed away unexpectedly in her home Oct. 10. A fund has been set up in her memory and will benefit the Mothers Against Drunk Driving organization. You can make contributions by writing a check to:

CFBV Laura Mooney Fund benefiting Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley

P.O. Box 2622 Bryan, TX 77805-2622

The visitation for Mooeny is set for Oct. 18 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Hillier Funeral Home of College Station. Her service will be Oct. 19 at Grace Bible Church - Anderson in College Station beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside service will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville beginning at 1 p.m.

RELATED: 'Her very presence of not being there is going to be difficult': Laura Mooney remembered as a woman of passion, confidence

RELATED: Laura Mooney, First Lady of College Station, passes away