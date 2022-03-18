Ex-wife of Amazon's founder donates $5.2 million to Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas

It is only part of the $281 million MacKenzie Scott donated to the organization's clubs across the U.S.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas received a generous donation of $5.2 million from MacKenzie Scott, Jeff Bezos' ex-wife, on Friday in Killeen.

"BGCTX feels incredibly fortunate to have received this generous donation," the organization said in a news release. "Fundraising is a priority for us to ensure that we don’t have to pass expenses on to our families. In most communities, charging as little as $20 for membership fees per year or providing scholarships to families who need it."

The organization said there are plans underway regarding how these funds will be used in its nine local communities, including programs and activities that were offered before the pandemic, as well as continued opportunities for growth and impact to children in their communities.

Central Texas locations include clubs in Killeen/Harker Heights/Nolanville, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Gatesville, Georgetown, Taylor and Marlin.

“I am excited that the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas was selected by Ms. Scott and her foundation to be recipients of her generous gift," said Board Chair Charles Kimble. "This organization has created so many amazing opportunities already, I look forward to being a part of what comes next and how we can have an even bigger impact in our communities with this funding.”