Exceptional Aggies: One Army's life lessons and goals for the next generation of young men

The organization teaches young men important lessons in brotherhood, leadership and service

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One Army is a Texas A&M service-based men's organization that strives to promote unity on campus.

Nick Keller, the upcoming 2021-2022 Service Chair for One Army said for him, the organization taught him an important life lesson he intends to remember for the future.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned since being in One Army is that the guys in this organization are the who I want my future son to grow up and be like one day.”

Since 2013, every Spring these exceptional aggies put on "Gladiator dash" - a 2.3-mile obstacle integrated mud run.

Jackson Sorrell, the 2021 Gladiator Dash Marketing Chair said the run is a combination of every members’ hard work each year.

“Our three pillars are brotherhood, leadership and service,” Sorrell said, “Well, we build those up all year and we execute them in the spring to the highest ability and are able to put on gladiator dash for the boys at still creek ranch.”

Just like Rome, the Gladiator Dash isn’t built in one day Sorrell said.

“Physically, we start moving everything the week before,” Sorrell said, “We’re reaching out to companies, we’re reaching out to runners, we’re doing marketing, we’re running around in gladiator suites all around campus just to get people to go.”

Sorrell said it’s more than just a race to them [One Army], it’s a chance for them to give help to those who need it.

100% of the proceeds go to the organizations' philanthropy Still Creek Boys Ranch, which shelters boys who've been abused or neglected and gives them the opportunity to grow in a safe environment.

Zachary Skrehot, the Fall 2020-Spring 2021 Service Chair for One Army said they chose this non-profit because they can help fill a void and be the men the boys haven’t had in their lives.

"I've been a mentor the past three years and having a relationship with the same boy just continues to grow and develop,” Skreholt said, “To see his maturity, to see his growth and to see his baptism this fall has been one of the greatest opportunities I've had in college.

To donate to the 2021 Gladiator Dash, click here.

To visit the Still Creek Ranch’s website, click here.