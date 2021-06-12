Exceptional Aggies: One year after tragedy, A&M senior reflects and prepares to graduate

Luke Armstrong, a college senior in the Construction Science Department, survived a plane crash in August 2020.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas A&M student started his last semester of college back in August, a year after being in a plane crash, and now he is set to graduate from the university.

Luke Armstrong, a college senior in the Construction Science Department, survived a plane crash in August 2020. According to Armstrong, he was with his girlfriend, Victoria Walker, and her family, when the plane crashed. Armstrong said that he was found by someone who was in the area at the time and waiting with him until emergency responders arrived.

Armstrong later spent months in physical therapy and recovery and relearned basic functions, walking being one of them. Part of his recovery took place at the Centre for Neuro Skills Traumatic Brain Injury Rehabilitation in Dallas. One of the workers said that it’s stories like his that have motivated them to help even more patients.

“I think it’s amazing and this is what we work so hard for is to have these success stories and help the patient continue their journey,” said Amy Baugh with CNS.

According to Armstrong, he is in his last week of classes but is working to honor the legacy of the Walker family.

Armstrong has made plans to be an Assistant Project Manager in the Dallas Fort-Worth area after he graduates. His last words in our interview highlight how he views his life in his current situation.

“Every day is a step forward, some days two steps back, but every day is a step forward,” Armstrong said.