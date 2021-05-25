Exceptional Aggies: Turning wine into water for a good cause

A group of Exceptional Aggies share their story of how they helped 10 cities in Texas get clean water during winter storm Uri.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wine to Water is a U.S. emergency response organization supporting the life and dignity of all through the power of clean water.

In 2015, Texas A&M established a Wine to Water chapter helping people all over Texas, most recently, during winter storm Uri.

The students gathered 250 water filters and 14 pallets of water to 10 cities in Texas and in Fall 2021 Vice President Luke Drosche said it was their duty to help.

“It’s very rewarding to see that you can truly make a difference in these communities, to help them out when they really need it,” Drosche, “To see how grateful, they really are to see us stepping up to the plate to do what needs to be done to help out.”

Fall 2021 President Bree Gonzalez said one statement the Aggie group holds true to their heart is, “there is no life without water.”

“It’s the first thing people offer you when you fall over or when you’re sick – it’s water, so it’s absolutely vital that we are able to provide clean water to people as well,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzales said the group is trying to expand to help areas with chronic water issues, right now though, the group is focused on building more water filters and relief packs.

"Those are going to be these gallon-sized bags of some toiletries, notebooks, coloring books for kids, so if a disaster were to occur, or when really, we're able to distribute those along with the water filters so they have something more than just the water,” Gonzalez said.