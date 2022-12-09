Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society steps down

The Aggieland Humane Society will begin a nationwide search to fill the role.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society announces that its Executive Director, Jennifer Young, is stepping down from the role she's held since 2021.

Young played a major role in assisting Aggieland Humane through the COVID-19 pandemic as the facility saw a rise in pet adoptions.

Additionally, Young was able to build strong relationships within the community and increase donations.

Being able to start new relationships was huge part of Young's plan as she states, "The most important aspect of any organization like Aggieland Humane is the relationships it takes to grow the organization."

Internally, Young took the thoughts and needs of Aggieland Humane employees and presented them to the board, doing everything in her power to satisfy them.

The Board President, Stephanie Mitchell, says "Jennifer was an outstanding leader for Aggieland Humane, helping the organization achieve a new level of community recognition and save thousands of pets across Aggieland."

While the Board of Directors searches for a replacement, the Interim Executive Director will be current Aggieland Humane Operations Director, Leiha White.

For more information on the Aggieland Humane Society, visit here.