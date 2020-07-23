Experience College Station welcomes familiar faces to new tourism staff

Bryan and College Station's new tourism operations will continue to take shape over the next few months.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Earlier this summer, Experience Bryan-College Station announced they would be disbanding and creating their own separate city tourism initiatives.

While the city of Bryan is working on their new Destination Bryan marketing organization, the city of College Station is doing the same, and they're bringing some familiar faces with them.

Director of Economic Development Natalie Ruiz announced that on August 1, Experience B-CS president and CEO Kindra Fry will take on a leadership role with College Station's new tourism operation. Joining her is Dominique Powell, Courtney Fegter, Zach Tigert and Bishop Turon for sport and event recruiting, and Sophie Curtis, Kendra Davis, Jo Beth Wolfe and Sammi Trehern for attracting conventions.

"These local tourism specialists will join College Station's existing sports tourism, marketing and economic development teams to strategically focus on the expedited recovery and success of College Station's hospitality industry and overall economy," said Ruiz in a press release.