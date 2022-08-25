Auto experts, North Texas police officers share how to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Police hope to educate drivers about how to deter thieves after their catalytic converters.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thieves are stealing catalytic converters at a high rate, making it difficult for manufacturers to keep up with the demand of replacements.

One truck accessory store in Fort Worth is working to help Texas drivers protect their vehicles.

Trail End Truck Accessories is a longtime family-owned business. Owner Craig Ford says the catalytic converter shield has become their hottest product.

"It is being distributed all over the United States right now," said Ford.

The shield is designed to stop thieves from stealing converters -- which has become a hot item.

"You've got a 12-gauge piece of metal that has tamper-resistant bolts and bracket free on there and everything. That person cannot just come in there and lay down and just hit that converter," said Ford.

Unfortunately, Ford and his staff have heard from drivers who have been hit by converter thieves two or three times on the same vehicle. Ford explained when the converter is cut off from the vehicle, the driver will notice it right away due to the sound the car makes when it started.

Officer Steven Rutherford and his colleagues at the Farmers Branch Police Department are seeing catalytic converter thefts almost daily.

"Do whatever you can do to secure your vehicle," said Rutherford.

Rutherford warns a converter theft only takes seconds. In most cases, the thefts happen on vehicles that are parked in poorly lit areas.

Due to the number of thefts, Farmers Branch police officers are using social media to warn drivers. They have posted safety tips for drivers.

Police suggest that drivers be smarter about where they park their vehicles, invest in security cameras, a vehicle alarm system, and of course, a catalytic converter shield.

"This is a worldwide problem that we see going on, in which thieves in a matter of minutes are stealing catalytic converters," said Rutherford.

In the Farmers Branch area, 20% of catalytic converter thefts involve Toyota Tundras, followed by Tacomas at 12%, and 10% involves Mitsubishi Outlanders, police say.

Thieves are also targeting Toyota Prius converters, which contain materials that net more money at scrapyards willing to pay top dollar.

In the Indianapolis, Indiana area lawmakers passed legislation that requires scrapyards to collect the identification of people trading precious metals, like catalytic converters. The move not only holds the scrapyard operators accountable, but it slows down the number of catalytic converter thefts across several cities.

For now, businesses, like Trail End, have anti-theft shields available for some of the most targeted vehicles. Trail End is also looking to increase inventory as more people report thefts.

But just like the police, Ford warns converter thieves are targeting every make and model.