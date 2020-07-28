Four patients were taken to the Martin County Hospital following the explosion. One was taken into high-level care, the other three are expected to be discharged.

MIDLAND, Texas — 2:30 p.m. update: The explosion is currently under control, authorities are now allowing the gas to burn off.

Three of the patients at Martin County Hospital are expected to be released soon, the extent of their injuries is currently still unknown.

The other patient has been taken to Lubbock for treatment in a burn unit.

Additionally, we've learned that the gas line was owned by Enterprise, who have been unable to access the valve due to its isolated location.

The ditching company has yet to be identified.

2:15 p.m. update: 4 patients received at the Martin County Hospital, according to Nancy Cooke, CEO Martin County Hospital District

One patient has been transferred to high-level care. Three are expected to be discharged.

All patients were taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

1:45 p.m. update: A ditching crew was cutting a ditch near 137 and D6800. The crew hit a gas line and the line exploded. The ditch truck was engulfed in flames.

It is not yet known which ditching company was involved.

Crews are still trying to find the safest location to shut the gas line off.

NewsWest 9 has a crew on the scene and we're working to gather more details.

1:30 p.m. update: One person was taken to Martin County Hospital following the explosion in a private car, their condition at this time is not known.

Original Story:

An explosion has been reported in Martin County.

Details and the exact location of the explosion are not yet confirmed, though a witness sent an approximate location of the explosion to NewsWest 9.

Viewer photos and videos of the explosion began coming in around 12 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated as NewsWest 9 is able to gather more details.