FAA finds "no significant impact" in assessment of Amazon drone deliveries for College Station

Amazon Air could be moving closer to touching down in College Station soon.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has released its Final Environmental Assessment report on how Amazon Prime Air would affect College Station in a report on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

In the 225-page document, a number of factors were weighed, including the service's effect on wildlife, noise effects on regular operations, public and private property, potential benefits of the service, and more. Ultimately, the report and FAA found "no significant impact" and would not "affect the quality of the human environment."

College Station is one of two cities in the United States that are set to launch the drone delivery service. The other city is Lockeford, CA.