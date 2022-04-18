DFW Airport joins Love Field in making masks optional

DFW Airport on Tuesday morning responded to a judge's ruling that allowed transportation hubs to make their own decisions on face masks.

DALLAS — Airports and other transportation hubs and systems no longer have to follow a federal mask mandate, according to a judge's ruling on Monday.

At least, for now.

After the judge's decision, the Biden administration said the mandate, which affects air travel and public transit systems, would not have to be enforced while they respond to the ruling.

U.S. airlines and airports began changing their rules on face masks throughout Monday after the Transportation Security Administration said it wouldn't be enforcing the mandate.

Dallas Love Field told WFAA that masks will now be optional for employees, passengers and other guests.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport did not immediately respond to the ruling but issued a statement Tuesday morning, saying masks would now be optional at the airport.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines said in a statement that face masks wouldn't be required on domestic flights. It added that masks may be required depending on local ordinances or for certain international travel.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines also stated that face masks would be optional for travelers.