5 killed in house fire in Leon County

The home is in the Flynn area of the county. Authorities said all five people are members of the same family.

LEON COUNTY, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office released a statement Sunday. Five people died in a house fire in the Flynn area.

The fire broke out Sunday around 1 a.m., according to the sheriff's office statement. All five people were identified as being members of the same family, according to the statement.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the blaze. A cause of the fire has not yet been determined and the identities of those who died have not been released.