City of Bryan, State Rep. Raney honor family of Councilman Flynn Adcock

Councilman Adcock's wife was presented with a flag flown at the Texas State Capitol.

BRYAN, Texas — Today former Bryan City Council Member Flynn Adcock was honored by State Representative John Raney with an American flag flown at the Texas State Capitol in Austin.

Raney was unable to attend the meeting Tuesday in person, so Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson presented Adcock's wife with the flag.

“He was a very very happy man. Very inspiring man, always happy and joyful," Mayor Nelson said. "I know he’s in heaven and so I wore pink today to remind myself to be joyful at where he is. Even though we are so sorry he is not serving with us now."

Adcock was elected to single-member District 4 on Nov. 3, 2020, and was sworn into office later that month. He previously retired from the Texas A&M University AgriLife Research, where he served as assistant director at the Center for North American Studies in the Department of Agricultural Economics.