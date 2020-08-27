Family of missing grandmother last seen at Watauga bingo hall to hold search party

Carolyn Riggins was last seen on July 11 at Watauga Road Bingo Hall after "winning big" her family says.

A Fort Worth family is continuing to ask for the public's help in the search for a grandmother who has been missing since July 11.

Carolyn Kay Riggins has partial dementia, and the last place the family knows she went is the Watauga Road Bingo Hall at 6535 Watauga Road.

Her relatives say she "won big" that night and no one has seen Riggins since.

Riggins' family is now offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to finding her.

A search party will also be held at 9 a.m. Saturday in Watauga. The family asked volunteers to arrive prior to 9 a.m. so they can be formed into groups of four.

Riggins' family also released the flier below for additional information for Saturday. Anyone interested in joining the search effort is asked to email info@findingcarolyn.com.

A police camera captured the license plate of Riggins’ gray Lincoln headed north on Interstate 35 in Denton around 5 a.m. on July 12, the day after bingo, but it didn’t capture the driver. Kendra Holleman said the sleeping pills her mother takes daily make her doubt Riggins was driving.