Girl found safe after going missing in Farmers Branch

Police said the little girl went missing early Monday morning. She was found safe hours later.

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas — A missing three-year-old has been found safe after going missing in Farmers Branch early Monday morning.

Police shared on social media that they responded to a home on Springvale Lane at about 7 a.m. Officers started searching the area and issued an AMBER Alert.

The department updated their alert on social media saying the three-year-old had been found as of 10:10 a.m. Monday.

An officer at the search scene told WFAA that her family found her walking alone earlier that morning. They gave police the update when the AMBER Alert was issued.

Police said the little girl was not hurt, but they are continuing to investigate. No other information is available.

