The highly anticipated Doug Pitock ‘49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center opened Monday. The 8-story complex across the street from Kyle Field and steps away from the Memorial Student Center features a two-story bar as well as a rooftop swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a 1,400-car garage. Here’s a look at Aggieland’s newest tourist destination by the numbers.

11

penthouses and suites

96 yards

distance from Kyle Field

22 months

of construction

$149

starting room rate

250

guest rooms

252,500

total square footage

22

meeting rooms

172

employees

More than 50 percent

employees who are current or former students

© 2018 KAGS