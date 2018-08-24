The highly anticipated Doug Pitock ‘49 Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center opened Monday. The 8-story complex across the street from Kyle Field and steps away from the Memorial Student Center features a two-story bar as well as a rooftop swimming pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a 1,400-car garage. Here’s a look at Aggieland’s newest tourist destination by the numbers.
11
penthouses and suites
96 yards
distance from Kyle Field
22 months
of construction
$149
starting room rate
250
guest rooms
252,500
total square footage
22
meeting rooms
172
employees
More than 50 percent
employees who are current or former students
