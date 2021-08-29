Bryan police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Coulter Drive

BRYAN, Texas — Investigators with the Bryan Police Department are at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Coulter Drive North and William J. Bryan Parkway near Sue Haswell Park.
Westbound East William J. Bryan Parkway is closed for the investigation and drivers are being diverted to alternate routes.
Authorities said a motorcycle and truck crashed at the intersection. The truck ended up in the grass further down North Coulter Drive, smashed up against a transformer box. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but authorities said they later died. The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, authorities said, but the investigation into how the crash happened is ongoing.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you as information is released. The roads are expected to be open soon.