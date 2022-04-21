Anguished father of Felicia Marie Johnson desperate for answers after she disappears in Houston

"Very sweet person, kind heart, gives you the shirt off her back," Kevin Johnson told us. "Just a shame she’s being put through this."

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The father of a 24-year-old woman who disappeared on April 15 was back at Bear Creek Park Thursday where Houston police were searching for any signs of his daughter.

He is worried something bad has happened to Felicia Marie Johnson after her bloody cell phone was found near the west Houston Park.

"It's unreal. It's unreal. I’m numb right now," Kevin Johnson told us.

He flew to Houston from California to help search for his daughter.

Felicia was last seen at the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 W. Little York Road, where she applied for a job. According to community activist Quanell X, an unidentified customer offered to give her a ride after her Uber was running late. Felicia hasn't been seen or heard from since.

"Very sweet person, kind heart, gives you the shirt off her back," Kevin Johnson told us. "Just a shame she’s being put through this."

He said his daughter was an aspiring model who loved to do hair and make-up.

"She wanted to be a dancer, model, anything had to do with glamour that's basically who she was. who she is," Kevin said.

Police had cadaver dogs at the park Thursday but didn't find anything. They are working to get surveillance video from Cover Girls.

Texas EquuSearch spent hours scouring the park on Tuesday and plan to try again this weekend.

"I'm trying to hold myself together and stay strong for the family and for you," said Kevin in a message to his daughter. "And I won't rest for a day in my life until I have you back."

The family is working with Houston Police, but also the help of community Activist Quannell X and a private investigator.

Her father sent this message to anyone that may have been involved in Felicia's disappearance, “Just come forward, you don’t want to get caught up in the net when the authorities do catch these people.”

Anyone with any information on her disappearance is asked to call the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube