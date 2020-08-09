x
Two flown to hospital after elderly couple's home exploded in Fayette County

The blast was felt by residents as far as three miles away.
Credit: Fayette County Record
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were flown to the hospital after a home explosion and fire in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

According to Fayette County Chief of Emergency Management Craig Moreau, an elderly couple's home in Ellinger exploded around 6:44 a.m. Fire officials responded to the scene where firefighters and neighbors found two victims. The couple was severely injured and sent to a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from propane but it's still under investigation.

The blast was felt by residents as far as three miles away, and according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, several homes in the area for blocks had damage from the explosion.

There is a "huge power plant" nearby, but there is no connection to the explosion.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

