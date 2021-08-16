Fayth Ham pushes her way into the World Powerlifting Competition

The College Station High student has set up a GoFundMe and more to help fund her way to the competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Fayth Ham is a 17-year-old College Station student and the youngest member of Team USA's powerlifting team.

Ham, who is a student at College Station High School, participated in many sports growing up but non seemed to fit.

“I tried to go a completely different path and try powerlifting," Fayth Ham said. "I fell in love with it and I’m good at it too. So, it’s the best of both worlds.”

This year, Ham has the opportunity to represent the United States at the World Power Lifting Competition in Sweden. It's an opportunity she doesn't take lightly.

@CSHighSchool's Fayth Ham has the opportunity to represent #TeamUSA at the World Powerlifting Competition in Sweden but she needs YOUR help!⁰

Tonight on @KAGSnews, you'll find out all about Fayth and multiple ways you can help her get to Sweden.



A preview of her skills💪⬇️ pic.twitter.com/x3egpWx9bq — Elisabeth Tharp (@elisabeththarp1) August 16, 2021

“It’s very exciting but very nerve-racking," Ham said.

From meet fees, a hotel, food and airline tickets the price is going to require Ham to do some heavy lifting before the competition even begins.

“We’re looking at expenses around $5,000, all of that does fall to her and at 17, she doesn’t have that in her bank account,” Fayth's mom Jordan Ham said.

Though Fayth is turning to her community for financial assistance to get to Sweden, she already has support in the form of her coach.

"Knowing Fayth as long as I have, her work ethic and the God-given talent she has, I think we all knew big things were going to happen," CSHS Head Powerlifting Coach Gregg Frashure said.

Thanks to her classmates, coach, family and her community, Ham is pushing through to win not just for Team USA and the Brazos Valley, but for herself.

If you’d like to help Ham you can donate on their GoFundMe site, send PayPal or Zelle to jennham68@gmail.com and Venmo at @jennham68.