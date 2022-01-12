CONE ZONE: Section of F&B Road closed beginning Thursday, no access to Wellborn Road

The section of road is scheduled to be reopened by 5 p.m. Monday, January 17.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A section of F&B Road will be closed beginning Thursday, January 13 starting at 8 a.m. The road is not expected to reopen for several days.

Union Pacific Railroad is doing work near the intersection of Wellborn Road to prepare for a quiet zone in the area. F&B Road will be closed between Agronomy Road and Wellborn Road. Drivers won't be able to access Wellborn Road by F&B Road due to the closure.

Officials said Wellborn Road and the north driveway of the General Services Complex will remain open while the road is being worked on. They will have detours in place for drivers who need access.