BRYAN, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help in identifying a girl who may be able to assist with information in an ongoing child sexual assault case.

The girl, currently known as Jane Doe #37, is described as a white female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses.

Jane Doe 37 first came to the attention of the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children back in June of 2014. The girl was spotted in videos that authorities believe were made as early as April of 2012. Authorities said they were able to identify the animated film "The Land Before Time" playing in the background of these videos.

UNKNOWN INDIVIDUAL - JANE DOE 37 | Federal Bureau of Investigation Law enforcement officials are seeking information which will lead to the identification of an unknown individual known as Jane Doe 37. It is believed that this individual may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Due to the age of some of the video's images, it's possible the female's appearance may have changed over the years.

These are images of Jane Doe 37 taken from some of the videos she was seen in. Authorities are asking for help identifying her in connection to a child sexual assault case.

With so much time passing, it may seem impossible to identify Jane Doe 37, but if you see something, say something. If you have any information on this person or can help identify her, you can contact the FBI Office here in Bryan at 979-731-0600, or at the Houston Office at 713-693-5000.

You can also submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

