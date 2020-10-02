BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The video used is from a previous story, but explains what warrant amnesty is.

Do you have outstanding traffic warrants? If you do the warrant amnesty period for the City of College Station and Brazos County starts today and runs through Feb. 28.

The twice-yearly amnesty period allows citizens with outstanding warrants to avoid paying the $50 per case warrant fee if fines are paid in full. Citizens who fail to pay their fines risk being arrested by city marshals, police officers and constables during the warrant roundup Feb. 29-March 8.



The College Station Municipal Court publishes a list of all outstanding warrants at cstx.gov/warrants , which allows anyone to check their warrant status if a citation was issued by the College Station Police Department. Citizens may also contact the City of College Station Municipal Court at 979.764.3683

A parking ticket on a contractors vehicle working at Jeff Bezos DC mansion

Eric Flack

RELATED: New details released in College Station manhunt, arrest of suspect

RELATED: Changes in locations and dates to Brazos County early voting