FEMA offering rental assistance to Texans impacted by historic winter storm

The U.S. Small Business Administration is also offering assistance. Here's what you need to know.

TEMPLE, Texas — Renters who were forced from their homes during February's historic winter storm in Texas may be eligible for help from both FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday.

FEMA's Rental Assistance is open for 126 counties across Texas, including Bell and McLennan counties.

It is also open to people who were evicted from their apartment complexes, whether their units were personally affected or not.

FEMA's Rental Assistance, which is only for two months, states that those who qualify for the grant can use it for:

rent a different place to live for a limited time while repairs are made

security deposits, rent and the cost of essential utilities, such as gas and water

Renters may also qualify for an award under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance Program for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses. These may include:

property, such as furniture, appliances, clothing, textbooks or school supplies replacement or repair of tools and other job-related equipment

vehicle repair

medical and/or dental bills

Renters may register with FEMA in one of three ways:

There are three ways you can register for help: online, through the FEMA app or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CT.

Regarding small businesses, renters may also qualify for a loan of up to $40,000 from SBA to help cover the cost of repairing or replacing property damaged by the storm.

For information about the SBA loan, click here or call 800-659-2955.