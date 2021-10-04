Field of sunflowers coming to San Antonio

The field will be 10-acres of various types of sunflowers and there will be a maze to explore the fields.

A new field of sunflowers coming to the San Antonio area will be the next Instagram sensation!

The sunflower field has been planted at Traders Village, according to its website. The field will be 10-acres of various types of sunflowers, along with a maze to explore the fields.

The organization plans on opening the fields on May 1 and going through May 30, but the website says those dates are subject to change. The website also says the fields may not be open on some days if there is inclement weather.

There will be professional photographers on hand to take family photos and have them printed on the day of the visit.