Filing a tax return? New considerations added for those affected by COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Filing a tax return this year will, for most of us, be flavored by winter weather and a pandemic.

Not only do Texans now have until June 15th because of February’s severe winter storm, there are also some considerations regarding COVID-19.

For instance, what if you lost a job in 2020 and took unemployment benefits? Do you still owe taxes on that money?

The short answer is, ‘yes.’

However, Enrolled Agent Bill Clark of TaxPro Corpus Christi tells us that that late last week, a new benefit came as a part of the relief bill.

“So now we've got an update on that, and up to $10,200 per person…would not be taxable.”

Clark also says that if you have already filed your 2020 return and missed out on this benefit, you can still come back up to 2 years later and amend the return.

And what about those stimulus checks? Are they taxable?

The answer there is no; that money is yours.

Of course, many of us had to set up a home office and work from there over the past year. Can you get a break for that?

Again, our tax expert says that unless you are self-employed, you’re on your own.

“Employees working from home have no deductions,” says Clark. “There are no non-reimbursed employee expenses that are allowable any longer.”

Also, according to Clark, if you happen to miss any deductions that are yours to take, you cannot depend on the IRS to find them for you.

“Unfortunately, the IRS doesn't look for any deductions for you. They only look to see if all the income they have has been reported. They never have changed a return because of deductions.”

That’s why this year, getting the advice of a tax professional may be your best bet.