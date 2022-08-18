H-E-Bs in Texas to host career fair on Aug. 23

TEXAS, USA — H-E-B will be hosting a one-day hiring event for potential employees for full- and part-time positions.
This is the company's largest ever one-day hiring event. For those wanting immediate positions, there will be on-the-spot interviews at the career fairs at every H-E-B, Central Market and Mi Tienda store in Texas.
H-E-B has been giving out jobs for years now as one of the biggest companies in Texas.
The career fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 23. To find open positions at store in your area visit careers.heb.com/careerfair. An online application must be submitted before interviews are conducted.
If you're in the Midland area, H-E-B locations include the one on Andrews Highway and West Wadley Ave in Midland. If you're in Odessa there's locations on East 42nd St. and West University Blvd.
For more information about the event visit https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-to-host-one-day-career-fair-at-stores-across-texas/.