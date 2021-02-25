Firefighters work to contain blaze at recycling building in Tarrant County

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Drivers should avoid the area of Belton Street and Handley Ederville Road until further notice.

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Updated at 2:51 p.m. with details on a confirmed injury.

Firefighters are working to contain a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at a recycling building. The building is located at 2525 Handley Ederville Road in Richland Hills.

The initial call came in around 12:30 p.m, and firefighters remain at the scene as black smoke is billowing from the structure. Anyone who lives southwest or downwind of the building is advised to stay inside.

The Fort Worth Fire Department reported that one person was injured in the fire. That person's condition is unknown because they took themselves to the hospital before emergency responders arrived at the scene, officials said.

A spokesperson with the North Richland Hills Emergency Management Office said currently no evacuations have been ordered.

Haltom City Emergency Management recommended that people near the structure or to the southwest stay inside and close windows and doors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said. Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.

NEW: photo of fire raging at a facility in Richland Hills off Handley Ederville Rd.



