All residents, guests on Caldwell Motel roster accounted for, fire still burning

Officials said the fire is expected to burn throughout the night.

CALDWELL, Texas — 9:45 pm - Police Chief Charles Barnes said all those who were guests or staying at the Caldwell Motel have been accounted for. However, the fire continues to burn and he expects it to continue throughout the night. Chief Barnes said the investigation can't continue until the fire is out and the structure is deemed safe.

7:30 pm - The fire has reignited, according to our crew at the scene. KAGS' Anita Hamilton said firefighters are still working on hotspots, but flames are growing at the front of the motel. There are several firefighters who are working on the area at this time.

7:00 pm - Authorities held a press conference at the Caldwell Civic Center. They said three people remain unaccounted for. At one time, there had been at least eight people, however, Caldwell's chief of police said they were able to get in contact with at least five in the last hour.

Several Firefighters are still getting the flames under control . The Caldwell motel is completely burned down but firefighters have contained the fire, and also working with police to help Caldwell residents . pic.twitter.com/NQ4OLMpyJy — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) February 16, 2022

There has been an outpouring of support to the people who have lost everything, according to the chief of police. We will find out more ways in which you can help the victims.

6:30 pm - Our crew at the scene said there are several ambulances that are parked outside of what's left of the Caldwell Motel.

6:00 pm - The American Red Cross is at the Caldwell Civic Center in an effort to help those who have lost their homes in the Caldwell Motel fire. A press conference is scheduled for 7 pm at the Civic Center. If you are trying to reach loved ones, please call 979-567-3271 EXT 701.

5:30 pm - Fire officials said they are planning on having a press conference in the next half hour or so at a nearby hospital. They said they will give updates at this time.

5:00 pm - One firefighter from the Deanville Volunteer Fire Department tell us at least 8 people are unaccounted for. This does not mean they are in the fire, just that they have not yet been located. Fire crews have officially put out the fire but they continue to put out hot spots.

4:00 pm - Highway 21 has been shut down in both directions due to the thick smoke rolling over the highway. Traffic is backed up for miles while officers try to clear the way.

3:00 pm - Fire officials in Caldwell confirm the Caldwell Motel is on fire. They are asking people to avoid the area as crews from surrounding areas come to help put out the blaze.

Some people are without power after power to the motel had to be cut while fire crews work the area.