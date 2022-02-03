Red Cross helping those affected by fire at apartment homes on Navidad Street in Bryan

Crews are fighting a working structure fire and are currently trying to clear the building.

BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE: 7:20 P.M. - Fire officials at the scene said the second floor of the townhome was on fire but is now out and crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

The first floor of the home has water damage, according to fire officials and the apartments next to the building have smoke damage.

Officials said no one was hurt and the cause of the fire at this time is not known. We will have more on this as information comes in.

6:30 p.m. - The Bryan Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire on Navidad Street.

The call for help came in just before 6:30 p.m. and there were reports of flames coming from the building.

Fire crews are currently going door to door to clear the apartment complex and are working to put out the flames.

They have called the fire "under control" and the American Red Cross has been notified to help

We will update you as more information comes in.