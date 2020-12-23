Bryan fire, volunteer departments battling house fire

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire on Jones Road.

BRYAN, Texas — Local fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Bryan.

Crews from the Bryan Fire Department, as well as volunteer departments with Brazos County were called to the 5200 block of Jones Road. A person called for help just after 11 a.m. Wednesday and reported there was smoke coming from the roof of their home.

When crews got to the scene, they reported heavy smoke coming from the home. At this time, it is not known if anyone is still inside.

